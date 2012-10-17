FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banks keep FTSE buoyant on Spain bailout hopes
October 17, 2012 / 7:46 AM / in 5 years

Banks keep FTSE buoyant on Spain bailout hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A trader monitors the screen on a trading floor in London January 22, 2010. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index advanced on Wednesday, building on the previous session’s strong gains, as investors grew increasingly confident that Spain was edging closer to asking for a bailout.

The FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 12.81 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,883.35 by 3.15 a.m. EDT, having jumped 1.1 percent on Tuesday with traders citing a media report that Germany could adopt a softer approach towards financial aid to Spain.

Banks .FTNMX8350, ahead 0.5 percent, were the top performers.

“We think that we’ll see follow-through for the next couple of days,” Joe Rundle, head of trading at ETX Capital, said.

“Our clients have been short pretty much for the last two months and we’ve seen them pile in, close their shorts and go long in the last few days, so it’s a big momentum switch for us. It doesn’t happen that often.”

Reporting by Tricia Wright; Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta

