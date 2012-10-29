FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's FTSE falls, spooked by Hurricane Sandy
October 29, 2012 / 8:12 AM / 5 years ago

Britain's FTSE falls, spooked by Hurricane Sandy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past the London Stock Exchange in the City of London October 27, 2008. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 opened lower on Monday, spooked by Hurricane Sandy, which has already forced hundreds of thousands of people on the U.S. East Coast to flee their homes and has shut the influential U.S. stock market for at least one day.

That added extra uncertainty to global financial markets already suffering from concerns about the health of the world economy and a relatively gloomy third quarter reporting season, which has so far seen a third of UK companies miss expectations.

Heavy-weight energy stocks were a key drag on the British bourse, dented by a drop in oil prices as the storm prompted refineries in the region to shut operations. <O/R>

By 0802 GMT, the FTSE 100 was down 20.26 points, or 0.4 percent at 5,786.45 points, closing in on a one-month intra-day low of 5,753.31 points set the previous session .FTSE.

Reporting By Toni Vorobyova

