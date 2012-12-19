UK stocks push back up to nine month highs

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index pushed back up to nine month highs on Wednesday, tracking overnight gains on Wall Street and in Asia as growing expectations of a budget deal in the United States boosted stocks in the run up to Christmas.

At 3.08 a.m. ET, the FTSE 100 .FTSE index was up 12.00 points, or 0.2 percent, at 5,947.90, having posted gains of 0.4 percent on Tuesday, surpassing last week's nine-month closing peak of 5,945.85 and within 20 points of its 2012 high.

The banking sector .FTNMX8350 led the gainers with the sector in the spotlight after Swiss peer UBS UBSN.VX agreed to a $1.5 billion bill and admitted to fraud on Wednesday in order to settle charges of manipulating global benchmark interest rates.

The fine, the second largest to be received by a bank, was in line with expectations and UBS shares added 0.3 percent in Zurich.

Ex-dividend factors trimmed 0.45 points off the FTSE 100 index on Wednesday, with Burberry (BRBY.L) and United Utilities (UU.L) both trading without entitlement to their latest payouts, leading market makers to adjust their prices.