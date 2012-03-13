FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Rallying banks, commodities haul Britain's FTSE higher
#Business News
March 13, 2012 / 8:16 AM / 6 years ago

Rallying banks, commodities haul Britain's FTSE higher

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past the London Stock Exchange in the City of London October 27, 2008. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's top share index .FTSE pushed higher in early deals on Tuesday, extending Monday's modest gains as investors supported risk-sensitive banks and commodity stocks ahead of the latest U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, helped by underlying hopes for further stimulus measures.

At 0807 GMT, the FTSE 100 index was up 28.90 points, or 0.5 percent, at 5,921.65, having gained 0.1 percent on Monday.

Banks .FTNMX8350 were the top sector performers, led by Lloyds Banking Group (LLOY.L) up 0.9 percent, rallying after weakness in the previous session.

Reporting by Jon Hopkins

