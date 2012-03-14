FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Britain's FTSE 100 rises to 8-month highs
#Business News
March 14, 2012 / 8:11 AM / in 6 years

Britain's FTSE 100 rises to 8-month highs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks past the London Stock Exchange in the City of London October 27, 2008. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

LONDON (Reuters) - Britian’s blue-chip share index rose to an eight-month high on Wednesday, with a break through key technical resistance adding to momentum from a more upbeat outlook on the health of the global economy and solid corporate earnings.

By 4.04 a.m. EDT, the FTSE 100 .FTSE was up 18.62 points, or 0.3 percent, at 5,974.54 points. It earlier rose as far as 5,980.18 - its highest intra-day level since July 2011.

Tullow Oil TLWL.L and Legal & General (LGEN.L) were among the top risers after reporting strong results.

Reporting By Toni Vorobyova

