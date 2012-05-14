FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Broad-based sell-off drags Britain's FTSE lower
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 14, 2012 / 7:21 AM / 5 years ago

Broad-based sell-off drags Britain's FTSE lower

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A broad-based sell-off headed by heavyweight banks and commodity stocks dragged Britain’s top share index lower on Monday, as twin fears over the euro zone crisis and the global growth outlook killed any recent underlying enthusiasm.

Talks to form a new government in Greece looked to have failed, deepening the euro zone crisis, and China cut its bank reserve requirement ratio for a third time in six months in further efforts to boost its slowing economy, underlining global growth concerns.

At 03:13 a.m. EDT (0713 GMT), the FTSE 100 .FTSE index was down 70.92 points, or 1.3 percent at 5,504.60, just clinging on to the psychologically important 5,500 level, having rallied 0.6 percent higher on Friday.

Falls by energy stocks .FTMNX0530 and miners .FTNMX1770 were the biggest weight on the blue chips reflecting weaker metals and crude prices on demand concerns.

Reporting by Jon Hopkins

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.