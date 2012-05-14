Broad-based sell-off drags Britain's FTSE lower

LONDON (Reuters) - A broad-based sell-off headed by heavyweight banks and commodity stocks dragged Britain’s top share index lower on Monday, as twin fears over the euro zone crisis and the global growth outlook killed any recent underlying enthusiasm.

Talks to form a new government in Greece looked to have failed, deepening the euro zone crisis, and China cut its bank reserve requirement ratio for a third time in six months in further efforts to boost its slowing economy, underlining global growth concerns.

At 03:13 a.m. EDT (0713 GMT), the FTSE 100 .FTSE index was down 70.92 points, or 1.3 percent at 5,504.60, just clinging on to the psychologically important 5,500 level, having rallied 0.6 percent higher on Friday.

Falls by energy stocks .FTMNX0530 and miners .FTNMX1770 were the biggest weight on the blue chips reflecting weaker metals and crude prices on demand concerns.