Britain's FTSE rallies modestly after sharp sell-off
#Business News
May 15, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

Britain's FTSE rallies modestly after sharp sell-off

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - A rally by hard-pressed banks and commodity stocks after sharp falls the previous day helped Britain’s leading share index bounce back early on Tuesday, with euro zone concerns appeased slightly by unexpectedly strong German growth data.

German GDP grew a surprise 0.5 percent in the first quarter in seasonally adjusted terms - much stronger than a consensus forecast, as exports helped the economy rebound from a contraction of 0.2 percent in the fourth quarter.

At 03:08 a.m. EDT (0708 GMT), the FTSE 100 .FTSE index was up 11.95 points, or 0.2 percent at 5,477.47, having slumped by 2.0 percent on Monday to its lowest closing level since December 2011.

G4S (GFS.L) was the top blue chip riser, up 2.0 percent as the world’s biggest security firm posted a 7.5 percent rise in first quarter revenues, helped by strong growth in developing markets, and said it expected to make further earnings progress in 2012. <ID:E8GF24U>

Reporting by Jon Hopkins

