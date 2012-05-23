FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Business News
May 23, 2012 / 7:16 AM / 5 years ago

Britain's FTSE drops back, reversing strong rally

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index dropped back in early deals on Wednesday, erasing much of a strong, two-session rally in tandem with sharp falls in Asian markets weighed by fading hopes for action from a meeting of European leaders.

European Union leaders will explore ways of breathing life into their stricken economies at a summit in Brussels on Wednesday, but the issue of euro-zone bonds and whether they can help alleviate two years of debt turmoil will dominate the meeting.

At 3.08 a.m. EDT, the FTSE 100 index .FTSE was down 71.01 points, or 1.3 percent, at 5,331.09, having jumped 1.9 percent on Tuesday, with the previous session's strongest gainers - banks, miners, and energy stocks - being the biggest drags on sentiment on Wednesday.

Reporting by Jon Hopkins

