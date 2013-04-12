FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 12, 2013 / 7:31 AM / 4 years ago

Britain's FTSE down as EU meets to discuss bailouts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man walks through the lobby of the London Stock Exchange August 5, 2011. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s top share index succumbed to a bout of profit taking early on Friday, after climbing higher over the past four days, with some concerns building over extra funding needed to bailout euro zone strugglers such as Cyprus.

By 3:03 a.m. ET, London's blue chip index .FTSE was down 20.31 points, or 0.3 percent at 6,395.83, having added 2.7 percent since Monday.

The bailout package for Cyprus will top the agenda of an informal two-day gathering of EU finance ministers in Dublin, after some documents showed the total bailout package will now cost 23 billion euros.

“There may be some caution regarding if euro zone policymakers will allow extra funds needed,” Jawaid Afsar, sales trader at SecurEquity said.

“Overall I expect profit taking but even with FTSE 100 near its recent highs I cannot see much downside and another attempt at the highs may be seen in the days ahead,” he said.

Reporting by David Brett; Editing by Alistair Smout

