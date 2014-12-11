China watchdog to inspect brokerage margin trading businesses next week - sources

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s securities regulator will send inspection teams next week to check whether brokerages’ higher-risk margin trading businesses comply with regulations, three brokerage sources told Reuters on Thursday.

Mainland brokerages slumped on Thursday after local media reports about the inspections, dragging down the wider market, which has rallied more than 30 percent in two weeks on expectations of further policy easing to support the cooling economy.

There has been a steady relaxation of restrictions on margin trading in the last two years, and while in good times it allows investors to make a lot of money with only a small amount of their own cash, it also carries big risks when the market falls.

“We have already been informed and from the start of next week, the regulator will not only probe our margin trading and short selling businesses but also other financing services such as collateral-backed lending,” one Shanghai-based broker said.

The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) will visit brokerages in the guise of a regular inspection, a second broker source said.

The broker added the inspections would overtly be to check whether margin trading services complied with procedural regulations, such as whether clients met the criteria to open an account.

However, industry insiders said the probes were part of a wider clean-up on the margin trading business.

The CSRC could immediately be reached for comment.

According to official data, the value of margin trading and short-selling in Shanghai and Shenzhen as of Tuesday totaled 929.2 billion yuan ($150.47 billion).

The average collateral ratio was 236 percent, still within official safe limits.