China shares tumble to six-month low on weak data

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s main stock index ended down 2.4 percent at a six-month low on Monday after the latest data showed that the world’s second-largest economy is slowing down more rapidly than forecast.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite Index closed at 2,170.8 points, wiping out a one-percent rise last Friday when the market was temporarily boosted by the central bank’s second cut in official interest rate this year to boost the economy.

The 2.4 percent drop was the biggest daily percentage fall in more than a month.

Banks, which tend to be more vulnerable amid an economic slowdown, were among the bigger losers on Monday. Top lender the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 2.8 percent.

China’s consumer and producer prices eased more than expected in June, the latest official data showed on Monday, signaling falling demand for goods and the likelihood of more growth-supporting policy moves from Beijing.

Annual consumer inflation cooled to a 29-month low of 2.2 percent in June versus May’s 3.0 percent, with a month-on-month CPI fall of 0.6 percent, twice the rate of decline expected.