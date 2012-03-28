FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China shares fall 2.7 percent, biggest drop in 4-months
March 28, 2012 / 7:26 AM / in 6 years

China shares fall 2.7 percent, biggest drop in 4-months

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China shares ended down 2.7 percent on Wednesday, the biggest one-day percentage drop in four months, as weak corporate earnings reports increased worries over the domestic economy.

The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC ended at 2,284.9 points, the lowest level in two months.

China’s industrial firms suffered a rare annual drop in profits in the first two months of 2012 mainly in petrochemicals, metals and auto firms, data showed on Tuesday.

Reporting by Chen Yixin and Kazunori Takada

