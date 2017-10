HONG KONG (Reuters) - China shares hovered around their highest levels since August on Wednesday, with energy sectors strong after state-run media said the top economic planning agency reaffirmed it will reform resource-pricing policies.

The CSI300 .CSI300 of the top Shanghai and Shenzhen listings closed up 0.1 percent at 2,371.1, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC was flat on the day.