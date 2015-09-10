FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China stocks correct on profit-taking, joining regional markets
Sections
Featured
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Irma
Florida's elderly test response efforts
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
September 10, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

China stocks correct on profit-taking, joining regional markets

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Investors play cards in front of an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai, China, September 9, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China stocks weakened on Thursday as investors took profits following a sharp rally in the previous two days, falling in step with regional markets led lower by Wall Street.

There were few signs of panic in the retreat. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang reassured global markets on Wednesday that Beijing can keep its economy on track and stock markets in check.

The CSI300 index of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen fell 1.2 percent, to 3,357.56, while the Shanghai Composite Index lost 1.5 percent, to 3,197.89 points.

The session was dominated by some profit taking after the market posted a combined 5 percent gain during the previous two days, analysts said.

There were also signs of investors deleveraging.

Major stock markets in the region fell, with Japan’s Nikkei index falling over 2 percent, while the Taiwan market lost 0.2 percent.

Inflation data published on Thursday showed persistent weakness in producer prices in August, analysts said, but it had little impact on the market.

Banking shares ended the session up, outperforming the market.

Small-caps fell, with Shenzhen’s growth board ChiNext down 1.4 percent.

Brokerages underperformed, impacted by forecasts for lower trading volumes.

Reporting by the Shanghai Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.