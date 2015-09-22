China stocks extend rise, sign of market stabilization

An investor looks at a computer screen showing stock information at a brokerage house in Beijing, China, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China stocks rebounded for the second day on Tuesday, in a further sign of improving investor sentiment that may help the market gradually stabilize after the rout since mid-June.

The CSI300 index .CSI300 of the largest listed companies in Shanghai and Shenzhen rose 0.9 percent, to 3,339.03, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC gained 0.9 percent, to 3,185.62 points.

China’s volatility index, a gauge of investor fears, has dropped to 40 percent from an August peak of 64 percent.

But some analysts warn that the rebound could be temporary as valuations of small stocks are still high, and the Chinese economy has yet to find its feet.

China’s President Xi Jinping told the Wall Street Journal in an interview that developing capital markets was a key goal of China’s reforms, which will not change just because of current market volatility.

Most sectors ended the day higher but the CSI300 Infrastructure Index .CSI300II was down 0.1 percent.

Small caps reversed the losses in morning trade with Shenzhen’s start-up board ChiNext .CHINEXTC gaining 0.2 percent at the close.

Brokerage shares, including CITIC Securities (600030.SS) and Haitong Securities (600837.SS), jumped as investors bet securities firms would benefit from a possible market link-up between Shanghai and London as suggested by UK finance minister George Osborne in Shanghai on Tuesday.