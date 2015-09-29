FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hong Kong, China stocks tumble, joining global sell-off
#Business News
September 29, 2015 / 2:18 AM / 2 years ago

Hong Kong, China stocks tumble, joining global sell-off

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An investor walks past an electronic board showing stock information at a brokerage house in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, China, September 22, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - Hong Kong stocks tumbled more than 3 percent to their lowest in two years on Tuesday, while Chinese shares also fell sharply, as investors joined a global sell-off amid deepening worries about the world economy.

The Hang Seng index .HSI in Hong Kong was down 3.8 percent at 20,379.05 points by 2049 EDT, breaching a key support level and its lowest level since July, 2013.

China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 fell 1.6 percent to 3,191.66 by 2049 EDT, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC lost 1.6 percent to 3,050.23 points.

China CSI300 stock index futures CIFc1 for October fell 2.0 percent, to 3,087.2, 104.46 points below the current value of the underlying index.

Samuel Shen and Kazunori Takada; Editing by Kim Coghill

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
