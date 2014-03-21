FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's yuan steadies near 13-month lows after weaker fix
#Business News
March 21, 2014 / 1:56 AM / 4 years ago

China's yuan steadies near 13-month lows after weaker fix

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

An employee seals a stack of yuan banknotes at a branch of Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in Huaibei, Anhui province April 6, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer

HONG KONG (Reuters) - China’s yuan steadied near 13-month lows against the dollar on Friday and remained on track for it biggest weekly fall after the central bank set a weaker daily midpoint fixing for a fourth consecutive day.

The yuan opened at 6.2275 per dollar on Friday, level with its previous close and just below a 13-month low of 6.2334 hit during trade on Thursday.

The People’s Bank of China set the yuan’s daily midpoint at 6.1475, weaker than Thursday’s fixing of 6.1460 and seen as a signal of official comfort with the currency’s fall.

Though the yuan showed early signs of consolidation, its opening trades were more than 1 percent lower than the midpoint.

Such a move was not possible until this week, after the central bank last weekend doubled the trading band to 2 percent on either side of the daily fixing.

Reporting by Saikat Chatterjee; Editing by John Mair

