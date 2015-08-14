FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Yuan opens firmer, spot market hugs guidance rate
#Business News
August 14, 2015 / 2:10 AM / 2 years ago

Yuan opens firmer, spot market hugs guidance rate

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A customer holds Chinese Yuan notes as she pays for pork at a market in Beijing, August 12, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - China’s yuan firmed at open on Friday, after the central bank said on Thursday there was no reason for the yuan to fall further given the country’s strong economic fundamentals.

The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate CNY=SAEC at 6.3975 per dollar prior to market open, firmer than the previous day close 6.399.

The spot market CNY=CFXS opened at 6.3990 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.3980 in the morning, -10 pips away from the previous close and 0.01 percent away from the midpoint. The spot rate is currently allowed to trade with a range 2 percent above or below the official fixing on any given day.

The offshore yuan was trading -0.82 percent away from the onshore spot at 6.451 per dollar.

Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Kazunori Takada

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
