European physical coal falls along with gas market on warm weather

LONDON (Reuters) - European physical coal prices continued to decline on Thursday as warm weather resulted in weak summer demand and as falling gas prices weighed on prices.

Cargoes for delivery in July to Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Antwerp (ARA) fell by $1.45 to $70.75 a metric ton (1.1023 tons) on Thursday from the previous settlement, the GlobalCOAL trading platform showed.

DES ARA coal for August delivery was down 60 cents at $72.00 a metric ton and the September contract was 55 cents lower at $72.90 a metric ton.

Coal prices have been under pressure for several months due to global oversupply and weak demand for energy after a mild winter and spring in Europe.

Although temperatures are likely to be higher than normal for most of Europe this summer, they have not yet reached a level which would trigger a widespread move to air conditioning, which would lift electricity demand, coal traders said.

British spot gas prices have also been tumbling due to weak energy demand, high stock levels and healthy supplies. On Thursday, British wholesale gas prices for delivery next winter fell to a record low.

Britain’s coal production in the first quarter of this year fell to a record low of 2.7 million tonnes, down 28 percent year on year, government data showed on Thursday.

The fall was mainly due to the closure or liquidation of some coal operations last year, including Maltby Colliery in Yorkshire, Daw Mill colliery in Warwickshire, Unity Coal in Wales and Scottish Coal Company.

Demand also fell by 15 percent, dragged down by reduced consumption by utilities. As a result of weak demand and consumption, coal stocks totaled 13.1 million tonnes in Q1, up 26 percent from the same period last year, the data showed.

COLOMBIAN EXPORTS

A potentially bullish factor for European coal prices was the fact that exports from the biggest coal miner in Colombia, Cerrejon, face disruption.

Cerrejon said on Wednesday it could run out of stocks at its port in one or two days and default on export commitments, as third-party workers blocked its private railway.

Normally, this might trigger buying in Europe but some traders said the glut of coal in the market meant there was plenty available.

One coal broker estimated global oversupply was between 5 and 10 million metric tons this year.

“There is plenty of supply around so I doubt these developments in Colombia will lift European coal prices. If they do, it will be very short-lived,” a coal trader said.

Meanwhile, coal prices in South Africa also inched down.

Cargoes for delivery in July from its Richards Bay terminal were 20 cents lower at $74.30 a metric ton.

South Africa’s largest union NUMSA said its members could down tools in a wildcat strike on an undisclosed date at utility Eskom if disputes over wages are not resolved.