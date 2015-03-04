Arabica options dealings point to near-term bottom in futures

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The arabica futures market may have found a short-term bottom with bullish options dealings spurred by a sharp drop that took prices below $1.30 per lb for the first time in more than a year.

Volume in May arabica coffee $1.30 puts and May $1.50 calls jumped on Tuesday as the underlying futures contract sank nearly 7 percent to a session low at $1.288 per lb, the lowest for the second position since February 2014.

“They think we’ve reached the bottom,” said David Martin, founder and managing member of Martin Fund Management LLC in New York, speculating on the reason behind the options play.

“It’s a fence.”

A “fence” is a trading band that involves a put and call for a contract that is usually done in order to protect profits.

Although every call and put requires both a buyer and a seller, traders interpret the jump in $1.30 put and $1.50 call activity as a sign that some market participants do not expect May arabica futures to extend losses in the near future.

Volume in these two options rose again on Wednesday as the futures market snapped back in a heavily traded 6 percent rally, with the $1.50 call becoming one of the most active arabica options contracts with open interest at 1,555 contracts, up sharply from just two on Feb. 20. As of March 3, implied volatility soared to 44.87, the highest for the contract.

Open interest in the May $1.30 put jumped to 1,426 lots, up sharply from just 212 lots on Feb. 23. On Tuesday, its implied volatility rose to its highest since mid-January at 40.18.

“Someone, in a terribly bearish environment, has turned decidedly bullish and is willing to do that trade,” said Shawn Hackett, of Hackett Financial Advisors in Florida.

“They’re taking a short-term bet with a market that has free-fallen, broken through the weekly Bollinger band.”

The second-position arabica futures contract fell below the lower Bollinger band - a technical level that shows its deviation from its moving average price - last week on a weekly chart for the first time since November 2013. The contract sharply extended its fall below the band this week, a rare move that Hackett said has a “high propensity” to be followed by a short-term “snap back” higher.