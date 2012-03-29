FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commercial paper market rises in week: Fed
March 29, 2012 / 2:21 PM / 6 years ago

Commercial paper market rises in week: Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper market expanded in the latest week, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

The size of the U.S. commercial paper market rose by $6.4 billion to $937.5 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis in the week ended March 28 from a seasonally adjusted $931.2 billion outstanding a week earlier.

The size of the market without seasonal adjustments shrank by $8.7 billion in the latest week to $1.0019 trillion from $1.0106 trillion.

U.S. foreign financial commercial paper outstanding, not seasonally adjusted, grew by $4.2 billion in the latest week to $136.9 billion from $132.7 billion.

Reporting By Karen Brettell; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio

