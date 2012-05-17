FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. seasonally adjusted CP market grows in week: Fed
May 17, 2012 / 1:56 PM / 5 years ago

U.S. seasonally adjusted CP market grows in week: Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper market grew for the third consecutive week in the latest week, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

The size of the U.S. commercial paper market grew by $27.2 billion to $993.6 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis in the week ended May 16 from a seasonally adjusted $966.4 billion outstanding a week earlier.

The size of the market without seasonal adjustments shrank by $2 billion in the latest week to $1.027 trillion from $1.029 trillion.

U.S. not seasonally adjusted foreign financial commercial paper outstanding shrank by $1.4 billion in the latest week to $200.9 billion from $202.2 billion.

Reporting by Chris Reese; Editing by James Dalgleish

