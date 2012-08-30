FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commercial paper market grows third straight week
#Business News
August 30, 2012 / 2:01 PM / 5 years ago

Commercial paper market grows third straight week

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The commercial paper market expanded for a third straight week, suggesting recovery in company borrowing and investor appetite for short-term debt in step with a modest economic pickup since mid-summer, Federal data showed on Thursday.

The size of the U.S. commercial paper market grew by $6.8 billion to $1.001 trillion in the week ended August 29 on a seasonally adjusted basis, according to the latest Fed data.

The market size without seasonal adjustments, however, dipped by $500 million to $997.6 billion.

Foreign banks’ commercial paper outstanding rose $500 million in the latest week to $133.5 billion on a non-seasonally adjusted basis, the latest Fed data showed.

Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by James Dalgleish

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
