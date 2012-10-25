FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Commercial paper market shrinks in week: Fed
October 25, 2012 / 2:01 PM / in 5 years

Commercial paper market shrinks in week: Fed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The amount of commercial paper contracted for an eighth straight week in the week ended October 24 as companies reduced short-term borrowing on signs of slowing business demand, Federal Reserve data showed on Thursday.

U.S. seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding fell $19.2 billion to $924.4 billion in the latest week.

Non-seasonally adjusted commercial paper outstanding, which some analysts consider a more reliable reading than the seasonally adjusted one since it has been distorted by the financial crisis, rose $4.3 billion to $969 billion.

U.S. non-seasonally adjusted foreign bank commercial paper outstanding rose $0.1 billion to $124.3 billion.

Reporting by Karen Brettell; Editing by James Dalgleish

