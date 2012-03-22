Oil tumbles on China, Europe data; gold dives too

An oil refinery and storage facility is pictured south of downtown Houston January 30, 2012. REUTERS/Richard Carson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The volatility in oil showed little signs of ebbing on Thursday as crude prices fell about 2 percent for a second time in a week, driven by weak Chinese and European manufacturing data.

Gold also tumbled, hitting two-month lows, as the worries about China and Europe crossed over to a market that usually rises as a hedge to such concerns. Copper and a few agricultural markets, barring wheat, also slipped into the red.

The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index fell 1.2 percent for its biggest decline in two weeks. The sharpest loss of the day was in arabica coffee, which slumped more than 4 percent. <SOF/L>

U.S. crude oil closed down $1.92 at $105.35 a barrel. The market had fallen more than $2 just two days ago, before rebounding on supply scares linked to Iran.

London’s Brent crude lost more than $1 to touch a session low of just above $124. <O/R>

“There’s a bit of a China backlash at the moment, and we should expect more turbulence as people assess whether China is heading for a hard or a soft landing,” said Filip Petersson, commodity strategist at SEB in Stockholm.

Chinese factory activity shrank in March for a fifth straight month, with the rate of contraction accelerating and new orders sinking to a four-month low, the HSBC flash purchasing managers index (PMI) showed.

The euro zone economy took an unexpected turn for the worse in March, hit by a sharp fall in French and German factory activity that even the most pessimistic economists failed to predict, business surveys showed.

Gold, trading more like other risky commodities and financial assets than the geopolitical and economic hedge it once was, fell to its lowest levels since January.

The spot price of gold, which tracks trades in bullion, lost more than 3 percent to touch a session bottom below $1,630 per ounce.

After January’s gain of more than 11 percent, bullion has fallen steadily in the past seven weeks, although it still shows a gain of nearly 5 percent on the year.

The market turned after the Federal Reserve gave little sign of approving a third round of quantitative easing amid stronger U.S. economic data. Weak U.S. inflationary data has also undermined investor confidence in gold as a hedge. <GOL/>

Benchmark copper futures in London ended down about 2 percent at $8,290 a tonne, from Wednesday’s close of $8,455. <MET/L>

Wheat bucked the broadly lower trend in commodities after some traders warned that the early emerging winter wheat was vulnerable to damage from a freeze should temperatures buck forecasts and drop sharply in the coming weeks.

Wheat also rose in Asian trade on expectations that China will import more of the grain after buying 350,000 tonnes of Australian feed wheat recently.

Front-month wheat traded in Chicago settled up 1.6 percent, rising 10 cents to $6.46-1/4 a bushel. <GRA/> Prices at 3:01 p.m. EDT (1901 GMT)

LAST/ NET PCT YTD

CLOSE CHG CHG CHG US crude 105.47 -1.80 -1.7% 6.7% Brent crude 123.09 -1.11 -0.9% 14.6% Natural gas 2.269 -0.091 -3.9% -24.1%

US gold 1642.50 -7.80 -0.5% 4.8% Gold 1642.24 -7.71 -0.5% 5.0% US Copper 376.55 -8.00 -2.1% 9.6%

Dollar .DXY 79.735 0.078 0.1% -0.6%

CRB .CRB 312.270 -3.710 -1.2% 2.3%

US corn 644.50 2.50 0.4% -0.3% US soybeans 1349.50 -5.50 -0.4% 12.6% US wheat 646.25 10.00 1.6% -1.0%

US Coffee 176.95 -7.75 -4.2% -22.5% US Cocoa 2285.00 -74.00 -3.1% 8.3% US Sugar 25.91 0.58 2.3% 11.5%

US silver 31.345 -0.882 -2.7% 12.3% US platinum 1612.10 -28.30 -1.7% 14.7% US palladium 651.05 -37.60 -5.5% -0.8%