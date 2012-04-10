Markets dive on China; oil's drop biggest this year

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil markets fell on Tuesday, hitting a seven-week low in London and falling the most since the start of the year, and other commodities closed lower too after worries about a potential slowdown in China’s economy.

China’s import growth missed expectations in March, indicating tepid first-quarter demand from the No. 2 economy. The data, coming after the slower growth in U.S. job numbers for last month, reinforced fears that the global economy may be in more trouble than it appeared.

Copper prices sunk to three-month lows <MET/L>. Raw sugar neared a one-month bottom <SOF/L> and grains tumbled as well <GRA/>.

“China and the U.S. combined account for more than half of global copper consumption, so it’s uppermost in a lot of investors’ minds that the two engines of growth might be slowing,” said analyst Robin Bhar of Societe Generale.

The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB fell 1.4 percent to settle at 300.45 points, its lowest since December 20.

Benchmark Brent crude oil in London settled down$2.79 at $119.88 a barrel, the weakest close since February 17. It earlier dropped below the 50-day moving average of $121.84. The 2.27 percent slide for the day was the market’s biggest one-day percentage loss since December 14.

U.S. crude, which dominates the CRB index, dropped $1.44 to settle at $101.02 a barrel. It was the lowest close since February 14 for the market, which earlier pushed below the 100-day moving average of $101.65. <O/R>

Gold bucked the broadly lower trend in commodities for a second straight day, rising 1 percent, as some investors began to look again at the precious metal as a hedge against economic troubles. <GOL/>