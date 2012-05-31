Global growth fears knock wind out of market

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Major commodities mostly fell on Thursday to conclude one of their worst months since the financial crisis, as escalating fears over the euro zone’s debt problems and weak U.S. data crushed investor risk appetite this month.

The benchmark Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB has tumbled nearly 11 percent in May, the second-largest monthly decline since the darkest days of 2008, stoking debate over whether the decade-long bull market for raw materials may be winding down.

U.S. and Brent crude oil tumbled into their biggest monthly losses since December 2008, while copper slid 11 percent in May to erase all of this year’s gains. Gold ended the day up slightly but registered its fourth straight monthly decline -- its most in a dozen years.

The latest cause for alarm came from signs of China’s hesitation to proceed with economic stimulus, plus fears about how large debts carried by Spain, Italy and Greece would be met. U.S. data showing the jobless rate rose for a fourth straight week, and slack manufacturing in the U.S. Midwest, further darkened the mood.

“Until markets can see some light at the end of the tunnel, there’s no compelling reason to be too long in risk assets,” said Vishnu Varathan, market economist at Mizuho Corporate Bank.

“There is a clear risk that you could see an extended selloff beyond this month if the euro zone situation doesn’t get resolved in an acceptable manner.”

The CRB index fell 0.8 percent on the day and ended the month with a 10.8 percent loss, the second-biggest monthly percentage decline since October 2008.

U.S. crude oil settled the day at $86.53 per barrel, 1.47 percent lower. For the month, crude oil lost 17.49 percent, the biggest monthly percentage decline since December 2008.

Brent crude oil settled at $101.87 per barrel, 1.55 percent lower on the day. For the month, Brent lost 14.73 percent, also the biggest monthly percentage drop since December 2008. <O/R>

London Metal Exchange copper dropped to $7,403 per tonne, its lowest since late December, before settling at $7,425. <MET/L>

Spot gold edged up 0.2 percent to $1,564.30 an ounce by 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT). The precious metal lost 6 percent for May, its steepest monthly fall since December and is off 19 percent from its September high of $1,920.30, putting it close to bear-market territory. <GOL/>

Investors have been inching out of commodity markets in the last few months. Total assets under management in commodities fell by $6 billion to $429 billion in April due to outflows mainly in precious metals, followed by energy, Barclays Capital said this month.

In May, natural gas trader John Arnold closed his Centaurus fund. In April, oil fund BlueGold -- famed for its 200 percent gain in 2008 -- announced it was shutting after racking up 35 percent losses last year.

In U.S. agricultural markets, Chicago corn, soybeans and wheat settled lower on the day, in line with other commodities pressured by the euro zone crisis. <GRA/>