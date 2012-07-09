Oil above $100 on Norway strike; soy at record highs

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Commodities jumped on Monday, breaking from falling stock markets, as oil clambered back above $100 a barrel on threats Norway’s oil industry was headed for shutdown and soybeans hit record highs on crop damage from heat.

A weaker dollar .DXY against the euro also fueled buying in dollar-denominated commodities among holders of the single European currency.

Signs that major raw materials consumer China could resort to more monetary easing added to demand for commodities from investors seeking a hedge against inflation.

“Commodities surely seem to be decoupling from the equity markets as investors concerns about the broader economy and potential monetary easing are driving them back into the security of hard assets,” said Zachary Oxman, managing director with TrendMax in Encinitas, California.

The 19-commodity Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .CRB rose 2 percent as the rally extended across the oil <O/R>, metals <MET/L> <GOL/> and agricultural markets <GRA/>, including crops such as coffee, cocoa and sugar. <SOF/L>

Stocks on Wall Street closed down after weak economic data in Asia and signs of more trouble in Europe, underscored by climbing Spanish and Italian bond yields. .N

Oil prices jumped 2 percent, with London’s Brent rising above $100 a barrel, as a strike by workers and a planned lockout by companies threatened to completely shut Norway’s crude oil production.

Statoil (STL.OL), Norway’s biggest offshore operator, said on Monday the company was preparing to start shutting down production after a midnight deadline (6.00 p.m. EDT).

The strike, in its third week, has cut oil output from western Europe’s top producer by 13 percent and affected crude shipments. The government could force an end to the strike but a labor ministry spokesman said on Sunday there were no immediate plans to intervene.

Negotiations on Sunday between oil workers and employers over pay and pensions could not resolve the dispute, raising the specter of the first complete shutdown of Norway’s oil industry in more than 25 years.

“Crude futures have climbed to new session highs on worries of a potential shutdown of Norwegian production,” said Addison Armstrong, senior director, market research at Tradition Energy.

Brent crude jumped $2.13 to settle at $100.32 a barrel, having reached $101.06.

U.S. crude rose $1.54 to settle at $85.99 a barrel, after trading from $84 to $86.48.

Soybean futures surged to an all-time high price while corn soared 5 percent and briefly rose its daily limit, as continuing dry conditions in the U.S. Midwest looked more likely to decimate yields in America’s crop belt.

Three weeks of sustained hot, dry weather across much of the United States have propelled the grain complex higher with corn leading the way.

Sizzling temperatures abated in the Corn Belt over the weekend, but rains this week were expected to miss the areas that need moisture most. Forecasts indicate that Iowa and Illinois, the two biggest U.S. corn and soybean producing states, should be mostly dry for the next 10 days.

“While it’s cooler and more pleasant for us, it has not really helped the crops any. You are still going to get net drying,” said Sterling Smith, a grain analyst for Citigroup in Chicago.

“A drought doesn’t have to be hot. A drought means no rain, and that’s where we are,” Smith said.

Front-month soybeans on the Chicago Board of Trade settled up 45-1/4 cents at $16.65 per bushel after reaching $16.79-1/2, the highest-ever spot soybean price on continuous charts.

CBOT corn for December ended up 37 cents at $7.30 per bushel after rising the 40-cent limit to $7.33, a life-of-contract high.