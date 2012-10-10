Soy tumbles pre-USDA report; oil and aluminium down too

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Soybean prices tumbled on Wednesday on investor caution ahead of a U.S. government crop report, and crude oil turned lower as a slowing global economy offset fears about Middle East conflicts that could squeeze crude supply.

Gold and copper were little changed with the U.S. dollar steady against the euro, limiting the upside in commodities quoted in the greenback. <USD/> Aluminium fell to a one-month low as major producer Alcoa (AA.N) posted a third-quarter loss and cut its demand forecast.

The Thomson Reuters-Jefferies CRB index .TRJCRB, a global benchmark for commodities, fell 0.7 percent, dragged down by losses in 9 of its 19 components. Aluminium fell 2.2 percent while four other markets -- nickel, sugar, cocoa and soybeans -- lost about 2 percent each.

“We expect prices to likely work lower over the days ahead based on technicals alone, although the fundamental backdrop does not leave too much to get excited about either,” Edward Meir, analyst at Intl Fc Stone, wrote in a commentary about aluminium and other base metals.

SHARPEST SOYBEAN FALL IN WEEK

Soybean futures in Chicago fell by 1.7 percent -- the sharpest decline in a week -- ahead of a key monthly supply-demand report from U.S. Department of Agriculture. The report is expected to raise the size of the U.S. crop and may close the door on the drought rally that began in June.

“We’re seeing some selling before the (USDA) reports tomorrow - people are getting prepared,” said Jack Scoville, vice president and senior analyst at The Price Group brokerage in Chicago.

The front-month contract in Chicago soybeans fell 27-1/2 cents, or 1.7 percent, to $15.22-1/2 a bushel.

Soybeans have lost about 15 percent of their value since hitting a record high of $17.94-3/4 last month, with analysts expecting the USDA to show a rebounding crop after plentiful rains in August and September. The record high was reached on the back of the worst drought in five decades that decimated crops in the U.S. Midwest.

In crude oil, London’s Brent closed at $114.33 a barrel, down 0.2 percent. Trading was choppy as players balanced worries over the security of Middle East oil supplies with slowing economic growth that was expected to curb petroleum demand.

New York-traded U.S. crude settled at $91.25 a barrel, down 1.2 percent.

After climbing through the better part of the third quarter, oil markets have turned volatile.

While the euro zone debt crisis and slowing China growth pressures prices, shelling along the Turkey-Syria border, hostility between Iran and the West and an impending Israeli election have raised fears about Gulf oil supplies that have been supportive to the market.

“It’s not that Syria and Turkey are significant oil exporters but Iraqi crude from the northern part of Iraq (Kirkuk) flows via pipeline through Turkey to Ceyhan,” said Dominick Chirichella, an energy analyst at New York’s Energy Management Institute.

Turkey’s military chief of staff said on Wednesday his troops would respond with greater force if bombardments from Syria kept hitting Turkish territory.

Aluminium closed at $2,009 a tonne in London, down $56 from Tuesday. During the session, it slipped to as low as $2,006.25, marking a new bottom since Sept 7. <MET/L>

Analysts said the fall was fuelled by Alcoa’s announcement it had slashed its 2012 aluminium demand growth estimate by 1 percentage point to 6 percent.

“Alcoa seems to blame weak Chinese demand for the current development but I see it differently. I think it’s not the demand in China which is depressing prices but the developments on the production side,” said Eugen Weinberg, a commodity analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.

“Chinese aluminium production increased by about 10 percent in the first 8 months of the year and elsewhere demand only fell by about 2 percent. This is not enough, there is a huge oversupply at the moment.”