FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CRB hits lowest since February as oil, metals prices slump
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
August 14, 2014 / 10:17 PM / 3 years ago

CRB hits lowest since February as oil, metals prices slump

Barani Krishnan

3 Min Read

An oil pump jack pumps oil in a field near Calgary, Alberta, July 21, 2014. REUTERS/Todd Korol

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Crude oil prices slumped about 2 percent Thursday, pressured by weak European data and selling in an U.S. exchange-traded oil fund, and joined by a slump in metals prices which helped push a key commodities index to a six-month low.

Yet, the overall commodity picture looked mixed, easing some of the broader pressure on the complex.

Sugar prices dropped but cocoa surged to a 3-year high before giving up gains.

Grains markets rose and gold prices were little changed. Natural gas was the best performer, surging more than 2 percent.[SOF/L] [GRA/] [GOL/] [NGA/].

The closely-watched 19-commodity Thomson Reuters/Core Commodity CRB Index was down about 1 percent by 12:30 p.m. EDT (1630 GMT), hitting its lowest level since Feb 11.

The index was on track to a third straight day of losses, and was down about 2 percent so far for August.

Traders cited cooling euro zone economic growth in the second quarter and the slowdown in the Chinese property sector as among the main concerns of the markets.

Germany’s economy contracted by 0.2 percent on the quarter, undercutting Bundesbank forecasts. Euro zone industrial production contracted unexpectedly in June.

In China, new construction fell 12.8 percent from January to July as cash-strapped developers tried to clear huge inventories of unsold homes.

In oil markets, the front-month contract in U.S. crude fell 1.6 percent to around $96 a barrel.

It retreated more than 50 cents in a single minute as shares of U.S. Oil Fund, an exchange-traded fund (ETF), slumped. Almost 1 million shares of the ETF traded in just one minute, more than a third of its average 60-day daily trading volume.

Oil’s benchmark Brent crude out of London was down 1.9 percent, hovering around $102 a barrel. [O/R]

In metals markets, copper prices fell to their lowest levels since late June.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange fell as low as $6,821 a tonne, its weakest since June 23. It closed at $6,825, down 0.9 percent from Wednesday’s last bid price. [MET/L]

Editing by Alden Bentley

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.