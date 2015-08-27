Speculators betting on lower LME copper prices, beware

Port workers check a copper shipment that is to be exported to Asia, in Valparaiso port, northwest of Santiago, January 25, 2015. REUTERS/Rodrigo Garrido

LONDON (Reuters) - A first glance at the London Metal Exchange copper price would suggest a market in trouble, but delve beneath the surface and a different picture emerges - one that may well deter speculators from betting on further deep losses.

Benchmark three-month copper futures hit a six-year low of $4,855 a tonne on Monday, capitulating to fears about the growth outlook in top consumer China.

Prices recovered some poise after Beijing cut interest rates, but they are still more than 20 percent below the 2015 high of $6,481 a tonne.

Peeling back the top layer shows the premium - or backwardation - for cash copper over metal to be delivered in three months jumped to $32 a tonne from a discount two weeks ago of $15, suggesting robust demand for nearby delivery.

The premium reduces the potential profitability of short positions when closing or rolling forward.

“We need to see how things settle down post the knee-jerk reaction to the rate cuts”, said Leon Westgate, analyst at Standard Bank. “Nevertheless, nearby copper spreads remain tight ... helping to deter fresh shorts.”

China’s central bank this week cut rates and lowered the amount of reserves banks must hold for the second time in two months, to shore up a stumbling economy.

The backwardation may already have triggered short-covering, according to LME data, which though analysts say is flawed, suggests funds’ net copper position at the end of last week was long 1,174 lots or 29,350 tonnes compared with a net short of 1,174 the week before.

Working against copper bears also is a dominant position holding between 50 and 80 percent of copper cash contracts and warrants. The holder can extract a higher premium, though not an exorbitant one due to LME rules, from speculators looking to borrow metal to sell.

Stronger demand from China is also expected to reinforce a tighter LME market.

The spread between copper on the LME and Shanghai Futures Exchange, adjusted for China’s value-added tax and shipping costs and known as the arb, at the moment favors the LME, where prices are lower, due to the recent devaluation of the yuan.

“The import arb is wide open and warrant cancellations in Asia have risen,” said Vivienne Lloyd, analyst at Macquarie.

The discount for the three-month copper stands at more than $130 a tonne, compared with a premium earlier in August. At one point this week it rose above $150.

Stocks of copper in LME-approved warehouses stand at around 369,000 tonnes, with about 14 percent of that earmarked for delivery and known as canceled warrants.

The highest canceled warrants, between 31 and 40 percent of stocks at around 43,000 tonnes, are in South Korea. In Malaysia the number is around 20 percent of around 101,000 tonnes.

Traders expect most of that metal to show up in China.