Funds pay hefty price for bearish views on copper

LONDON (Reuters) - Funds and traders with short copper positions on the London Metal Exchange are paying a hefty price for their bearish views, with tight supply of material for immediate delivery created by two institutions holding large amounts of the metal.

Market sources say the position holders could be one of four banks or trading houses, but no firm names have emerged so far.

Traders and funds selling metal they do not own to bet on lower prices hold what are known as short positions. The metal they sell has to be borrowed and in copper’s case much of it is likely to have to come from the two firms.

The cost of borrowing metal day to day jumped to $7 a ton earlier this week. It has since fallen back but traders expect to see higher levels over coming days.

The stand-off can also be seen in the premium or backwardation for the cash contract over the benchmark, which has jumped to $22 a ton this week, the highest since late August, from below $4 last week.

“It does look as if someone is trying to make life difficult for the shorts, it could turn out to be quite expensive for them,” a copper trader said, adding that it was “probably very lucrative for the dominant holders”.

A long-standing dominant position holding between 50 and 80 percent of cash contracts and warrants has this week been joined by another entity holding between 40 and 50 percent. Warrants are a claim to metal stored in LME approved warehouses.

“Copper has had a dominant for so long now, people tend to forget about it. That’s a dangerous thing to do,” another copper trader said.

LME benchmark three-month copper hit $4,573.50 a ton on Thursday, its lowest in more than six years, on selling triggered by worries about demand from China, which accounts for nearly half of global demand estimated at around 23 million tonnes this year.

However, while outright futures prices might be falling, the premium for nearby delivery is expected to persist until the large holdings of warrants and cash contracts are sold down.

“The presence of dominant holders certainly aggravates a market that is already ‘technically’ short,” an LME trader said. “That will happen until growth improves and the funds decide to be long rather than short.”