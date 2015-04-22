Copper in contango for first time since July

LONDON (Reuters) - Copper for immediate delivery on the London Metal Exchange has traded at a discount to the three month contract for the first time since July last year, a reflection of weak demand and high stocks.

The discount or contango for the cash over the benchmark three-month copper contract at $5 a ton in official trade compares with premium above $80 in January.

“Everybody is looking at China and thinking softer demand,” a trader said. “Spreads are well offered, longs have been forced to exit or have pared back positions.”

China’s refined March copper imports fell 5.5 percent from a year earlier, and have tumbled nearly a fifth so far this year. <MTL/CHINA2>

Stocks of copper in LME registered warehouses at 337,275 tonnes have jumped nearly 90 percent since the start of the year.

The latest Reuters poll shows analysts expect the copper market to see a surplus of 105,000 tonnes this year, down from a previous forecast of 221,000 ton.

“Talk of a wider surplus, given mine disruptions in Chile seems to be well wide of the mark,” he said.

The discount is a feature along the maturity curve out to December 2015 <0#CMCU:>.

Another trader said contango was particularly worrying given the dominant holder - a reference to one entity holding 50-80 percent of LME warrants and cash contracts.

The dominant holder is probably why there is a small premium for the cash over the May contract.