Technicals say door to $5,000 open for copper

LONDON (Reuters) - Copper prices under pressure from worries about demand from top consumer China are heading for further losses towards the psychological $5,000 a tonne level, a break of which could open the door to the July 2009 low at $4,710.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange earlier on Monday hit a six-year low of $5,142 a tonne, a drop of more than 20 percent since the May peak.

Much of the selling has been triggered by worries about economic growth and demand for copper in China, which accounts for about half of global consumption estimated at around 22 million tonnes this year.

But a break of key technical levels such as $5,630, the 61.8 percent retracement of the rally between December 2008 and February 2011 have added force to the sell-off.

“The attempt at $5,400 last week was short-lived, a lot of profit-taking followed,” said Kash Kamal, research analyst at Sucden Financial. “We can see downside towards $5,000.”

The 200-month moving average now stands at around $5,000.

“If that goes, then the July 2009 low ($4,710) will come into play,” said a trader who uses technical levels.

“There is actually nothing to hold (copper prices) up at these levels. There isn’t much in the way of support between now and then.”

However, copper is likely to find support at the July 2009 low, which is buttressed by $4,706, the 61.8 percent Fibonacci retracement of the November 2001 to February 2011 rally.

Naeem Aslam, chief market analyst at AvaTrade, says the lows near $4,700 are where the 2009 rally picked up steam. “We believe this is where the big orders are sitting.”

On the upside, analysts say the $5,400 level is likely to prove difficult on any attempts to stoke a copper price rally, which they see as unlikely without some sort of catalyst such as more fiscal or monetary stimulus in China.