Technical picture offers little solace to copper bulls

Workers at Tenke Fungurume, a copper mine in the southern Congolese province of Katanga, check bundles of copper cathode sheets ready to be loaded and sent out to buyers January 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jonny Hogg

LONDON (Reuters) - Copper’s slide to a six-year low below $4,800 a tonne, due to spiraling worries about demand in top consumer China, have set the stage for deeper losses over the next few weeks, technical analysts said.

Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange, often seen as a bellwether of global economic health due to its extensive industrial use, touched $4,787.50 a tonne on Friday, its lowest since July 2009.

The latest lurch lower came after disappointing industrial production and investment data from China, which accounts for nearly half of global copper demand estimated at around 23 million tonnes this year.

In recent days copper broke key support levels at $4,915 and $4,855, the troughs seen in September and August respectively. The next downside target is $4,710 a low from July 2009.

“Realistically, after three months of trading sideways, we can go even lower than that to around the $4,550/$4,600 region,” independent technical analyst Cliff Green said, adding those levels, measured on the basis of previous lows, could be achieved in the next two to three weeks.

Societe Generale technical analyst Stephanie Aymes said the downtrend was intact.

“Until we get to the $4,685/$4,600 region (there will be no) stabilization,” she said.

A second daily chart close below the August low of $4,855 would mean a Fibonacci retracement target of the 2008-to-2011 advance at $4,397.10, Commerzbank analysts said in a note.

Analysts expect copper to struggle to recover in the medium term without a catalyst such as significant output cuts.

Any attempt at a rally is likely to be limited by the 21-day moving average around $5,100.