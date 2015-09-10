Synthetic steady near parity, supply cuts ongoing

CALGARY, Alberta (Reuters) - Canadian synthetic crude differentials were broadly steady on Thursday, holding close to parity with benchmark U.S. crude as supply constraints in Alberta persisted.

Light synthetic crude from the oil sands for October delivery last traded at 25 cents per barrel below the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy brokers.

That was 10 cents narrower than Wednesday’s discount of 35 cents per barrel below the benchmark.

Synthetic crude supplies have been reduced since late August due to a fire at the Syncrude project in northern Alberta, which produces just over 300,000 barrels per day.

Canadian Oil Sands Ltd, the largest-interest owner in Syncrude, said production levels would be reduced for two weeks before gradually returning to normal by the end of September.

Suncor Energy Inc also has seven weeks of maintenance scheduled at its U2 upgrader in September and October that will cut production by about 100,000 bpd.

Cash crude differentials showed little reaction to news of the 130,000 bpd Co-op refinery in Regina, Saskatchewan, being evacuated on Thursday because of a leak.

A spokesman for the refinery, which runs both light and heavy crude, said it was too early to say whether production would be affected.

Western Canada Select heavy blend crude for October delivery last traded at $13.50 per barrel below WTI, widening marginally from $13.40 per barrel below the benchmark on Wednesday.