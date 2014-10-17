If U.S. oil crashes below $80 support, it's $75 or bust

Pump jacks are seen in the Midway Sunset oilfield, California, April 29, 2013. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

NEW YORK (Reuters) - If U.S. oil prices fall below critical support at $80, they may quickly slide to $75 a barrel or lower, extending the deepest rout in three years, technical analysts said.

U.S. crude prices, down 25 percent since June on worries over sluggish demand and a lack of OPEC supply, spiked abruptly at midday on Thursday, rebounding after holding above $80 per barrel, as some traders bet the slump was overdone.

November crude settled at $82.70 after hitting a low of $79.78. [O/R]

Analysts pegged crude’s next major support at $80 a barrel, the lowest price in the last two years on a front-month continuation basis and a key Fibonacci support based on its two most recent major declines.

If crude oil drops below $80, prices will likely find support near $75-76. That level represents the two double-bottom patterns in 2011 and 2012 and the 50-percent Fibonacci retracement for crude’s rally to its all-time high in 2011 from its 2008 low.

“If we do break below $80, there really isn’t much major support until $75-76, so we can easily see another $3 or 4 of downside risk,” said George Davis, chief technical analyst of fixed income and commodities at RBC Capital Markets.

Last week, oil prices broke below a five-year upward trendline that started in 2009, where crude had always found support through major sell-offs including the debilitating euro zone debt crisis.

“What we are going to see now are participants more likely to sell into rallies as opposed to buy on dips,” Davis said.

Dean Rogers, senior analyst at Kase & Co, said that $80 represents a pivot level based on Fibonacci wave projections for crude’s major downward moves from $104.44 in June 2014 and from $106.66 in April of 2011.

Rogers said the presence of hammers, a bullish candlestick pattern when oil posted intraday rallies to close above or near its opening price after a sharp early drop, suggests oil’s correction might be showing signs of exhaustion.

Walter Zimmerman, chief technical analyst at United-ICAP, said the next critical supports are $73.60 and $64, representing the 50 and 62 percent key Fibonacci retracement levels from oil’s rally to its 2011 record highs from 2008 lows.

Richard Ross, chief technical strategist at Auerbach Grayson, said that another failure of a big round number such as $80 and $70 could unleash a quick wave of heavy selling, particularly in highly speculative markets like oil.

“When the levee breaks, it makes it very quickly to the next lock,” he said.