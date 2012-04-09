FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent down more than $2 on Iran talks, U.S. data
#Business News
April 9, 2012 / 3:36 PM / in 6 years

Brent down more than $2 on Iran talks, U.S. data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Brent crude futures fell more than $2 a barrel on Monday, as supply worries eased on renewed Iran talks about its nuclear program and as market players reacted to weak U.S. jobs data released on Friday before the three-day holiday weekend.

Weakness in U.S. gasoline futures, down as much as 2.54 percent on the day, and a big drop in U.S. equities also dragged down oil futures.

In London, ICE May Brent was down $2.34, or 1.9 percent, at $121.09 a barrel, after trading between $121.03 and $122.85.

Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson

