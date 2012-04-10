FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brent ends at 7-week low, China data adds to woes
#Business News
April 10, 2012 / 7:26 PM / in 6 years

Brent ends at 7-week low, China data adds to woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures fell for a second day in a row on Tuesday, ending at the lowest level in seven weeks after soft Chinese imports data added to demand worries following Monday’s losses spurred by slower growth in U.S. jobs for March.

In London, ICE Brent crude for May delivery ended at $119.88 a barrel, down $2.79 or 2.27 percent and marking the weakest settlement since February 17, when front-month Brent closed at $119.58.

The May contract traded between $119.71 and $122.83.

Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Dale Hudson

