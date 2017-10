NEW YORK (Reuters) - Brent crude oil futures closed more than 2 percent lower on Tuesday as Norway’s government ordered an end to an oil workers’ strike, easing worries about North Sea supplies tightening, and China’s crude imports dipped in June.

In London, August Brent crude settled at $97.97 a barrel, dropping $2.35, or 2.34 percent, after trading between $97.73 and $99.65. (Reporting by Gene Ramos; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)