Crude ends down, extends losses post-settlement

NEW YORK (Reuters) - U.S. crude futures fell on Thursday as comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke diminished expectations for additional economic stimulus and countered the supportive interest rate cut unexpectedly announced by China.

Ben Bernanke said the U.S. central bank was ready to help the economy if financial troubles mount but offered few hints that further monetary stimulus was imminent.

For investors wanting indications about the prospect for a third round of large-scale Fed bond buying, Bernanke’s testimony disappointed.

As the euro zone debt crisis drags on, Spain’s credit rating was slashed by three notches by Fitch, which signaled it could make further cuts as the cost of restructuring the country’s troubled banking system spiraled and Greece remains in political turmoil.

China delivered two surprises on interest rates on Thursday, cutting borrowing costs to combat faltering growth while giving banks additional flexibility to set competitive lending and deposit rates.

FUNDAMENTALS

* On the New York Mercantile Exchange, July crude fell 20 cents, or 0.24 percent, to settle at $84.82 a barrel, but extended losses and fell below $84 in post-settlement trading.

* The United States will announce a new list of countries that will receive exceptions to financial sanctions on oil trade with Iran as soon as early next week, a government official said.

* Koch Industries’ KCHIN.UL Canadian energy division has put interests in several Alberta oil sands properties on the auction block, adding to a growing list of opportunities for developing the massive resource being shopped to potential bidders.

* Gasoline stocks independently held at Europe’s Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub rose to 724,000 metric tons over the week, Dutch oil analyst Pieter Kulsen said.

* U.S. jobless claims fell last week.

MARKETS NEWS

* The S&P 500 ended barely changed as optimism about China’s interest-rate cut was offset by Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke’s comments. Both the Dow industrials and the Nasdaq ended off session highs, with the Dow rising modestly for the day and the Nasdaq slipping. .N

* Copper climbed in heavy volume as the surprise rate cut in China stirred bullish demand prospects, but gains were soon pared after U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke dashed hopes for further stimulus measures. <MET/L>

* Gold dropped nearly 2 percent after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke offered few hints of further stimulus, prompting investors to unwind bullish bets on expected easing after last week’s dismal U.S. payrolls report. <GOL/>

UPCOMING DATA/EVENTS

* U.S. Commodities Futures Trading Commission positions data due at 3:30 p.m. EDT (1930 GMT) on Friday.

SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO

CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 84.82 -0.20 -0.2% 83.43 87.03 312,790 313,102 CLc2 85.13 -0.20 -0.2% 83.77 87.32 74,624 79,167 LCOc1 99.93 -0.71 -0.7% 99.07 102.45 266,744 238,424 RBc1 2.6850 -0.0053 -0.2% 2.6650 2.7257 47,321 65,120 RBc2 2.6222 -0.0094 -0.4% 2.6008 2.6657 33,898 45,967 HOc1 2.6671 -0.0046 -0.2% 2.6489 2.7138 62,653 71,319 HOc2 2.6731 -0.0058 -0.2% 2.6547 2.7210 35,439 25,507

TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST

CURRENT Jun 06 30D AVG Jun 06 NET CHNG

CRUDE 630,399 647,809 542,665 1,461,101 -4,497

RBOB 125,168 161,328 149,510 292,481 4,249

HO 155,871 153,185 133,850 311,460 -4,952