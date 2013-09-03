Key Euribor rate steady as upbeat data eases pressure on ECB

A tram runs past the euro sign landmark outside the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt September 2, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - The key Euribor bank-to-bank lending rate remained steady on Tuesday as data increasingly shows that the euro zone economy is on the mend, easing pressure on the European Central Bank to take fresh policy action to help buoy the economy.

Strong orders for manufactured goods helped euro zone factory activity rise at the fastest pace in over two years in August and led to backlogs of work for the first time since mid-2011, a survey showed on Monday.

The ECB Governing Council discussed cutting rates in July but decided against and instead said it would keep rates at record lows for an extended period. The Council holds its next policy meeting on Thursday.

Signs of economic recovery have reduced pressure for a cut since the policymakers last met, though their forward guidance has failed to bring down market rates.

ECB policymaker Benoit Coeure said in a weekend newspaper interview the ECB is closely watching money market rates and will make sure they do not rise too far.

The three-month Euribor rate, traditionally the main gauge of unsecured bank-to-bank lending, on Tuesday stayed at 0.225 percent.

The six-month Euribor rate decreased to 0.342 percent from 0.344 percent while the one-week rate remained at 0.097 percent. On Monday, the overnight Eonia rate reversed to 0.079 percent after jumping to 1.07 percent in the previous session as banks prepared for the end of the month period.

Excess liquidity in the euro zone banking sector stood at 253 billion euros, still high enough to keep short-term market rates below the ECB’s refinancing rate.

The ECB said in its July monthly bulletin that as long as excess liquidity “remains above a certain threshold, estimated to be in the range of 100 billion to 200 billion euros, short-term money market rates are expected to stay slightly above the deposit rate”.

A Reuters poll of euro traders showed on Monday they did not expect any new steps from the ECB to prevent money market rates from rising closer to the refinancing rate, currently at 0.5 percent.