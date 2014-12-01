Investors see euro zone deflation in one year

LONDON (Reuters) - Investors expect the euro zone to dip into deflation in a year’s time, a key market measure showed on Monday, ratcheting up the pressure on the European Central Bank to launch new stimulus measures.

Expectations for inflation have been dented by falling oil prices, which hit a five-year low on Monday and are down 40 percent since June, largely due to abundant supply. <MKTS/GLOB>

One-year inflation swap rates EUHCPTILS=BGCP were bid at -0.0175 percent on Monday, quotes from brokerage firm BGC Partners showed. Euro zone inflation stood at 0.3 percent in November, well below the ECB’s target of just below 2 percent.

French bank Natixis estimates that if oil prices remain around current levels, the euro zone will enter deflation in February. Its fixed income strategist Cyril Regnat expects the ECB will ease policy further at its meeting on Thursday.

“It would be very, very surprising to have nothing on Thursday given the strong de-anchoring of inflation expectations,” said Regnat.

Some other strategists also expect the ECB to announce new measures on Thursday, such as corporate debt purchases or lowering the cost of its cheap bank loans, although others in the market expect the bank to wait to see the impact of existing stimulus measures.

The ECB would normally disregard oil price moves, but top policymakers have voiced concern at fragile inflation expectations, which altered the situation.

“Normally a fall in oil prices would be good news for the economy but in the euro zone when you have inflation near zero, it is mainly bad news for the ECB which is trying to anchor inflation expectations,” Nordea strategist Jan von Gerich said.

Money market traders do not expect the bank to announce any stimulus measures on Thursday, a Reuters poll showed on Monday.

Purchases of sovereign debt, otherwise known as quantitative easing (QE), are not expected before next year, with signs pointing to a decision in March.