Diesel diffs edge lower on oversupply

LONDON (Reuters) - Diesel barge differentials in northwest Europe edged lower on Wednesday as the market remained oversupplied with plenty of diesel coming from Russia and the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The relatively strong contango market structure is also encouraging traders to stockpile product, a trader said, with the hope of selling it at a higher price for future delivery.

Water levels along the Rhine have continued to drop after a spell of hot, dry weather in Germany. On Wednesday the depth at the key measuring point of Kaub was just 129 cm, well below the 180 cm depth at which barges can sail fully loaded.

One market participant said 1,500-tonne barges can only load up to 30-40 percent of their capacity. This is pushing up freight costs and keeping refined products in the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub.

“End users are holding off on the buying side,” one middle distillates broker said.

The jet fuel market also remains well supplied with cargoes arriving in Europe from new refineries in the Middle East, plus India, South Korea and China. This is keeping stocks at the Amsterdam-Rotterdam-Antwerp hub on the high side, even though demand has picked up with the summer holidays. [ARA/]

“I am hearing record volumes are heading to northwest Europe,” one jet fuel broker said. “Despite the peak flying season the market is still very long, and with the contango and imports headed this way, it looks like it will remain so.”

GASOIL <EURO/DIFF/GO>

* Total sold two barges of 0.1 percent gasoil to Vitol at discounts to August Low Sulphur (LS) Gasoil futures of $11-$11.50 a tonne fob ARA. This was weaker than Tuesday’s discounts of $9.75-$10 a tonne.

* At 1603 GMT, August ICE Low Sulphur Gasoil futures were up $2 at $513.25 a tonne.

* The ICE gasoil crack was at $12.83 a barrel, up from $12.51 a barrel on Tuesday.

* The contango between the August and September contracts was at $4.25 a tonne, unchanged from Tuesday.

DIESEL

* Thirteen diesel barges traded at discounts to August LS Gasoil futures of $1.50-$1.75 a tonne fob ARA, slightly weaker than Tuesday’s $1-$1.50 discounts.

* BP, Shell, Gunvor and Litasco were on the sell side, whilst Vitol and Trafigura were buyers.

* No cargoes traded.

JET FUEL

* Gunvor bought two jet fuel barges, one from Glencore and the other from Vitol.

* The deals were done at premiums to August ICE LS Gasoil futures of $15.50-$16 a tonne fob ARA. This was firmer than Tuesday’s trade at a premium of $12.50 a tonne.

* No cargoes traded.

FUEL OIL <EURO/DIFF/FO>

* Barges of high-sulphur fuel oil with 3.5 percent sulphur content traded at $281.50-$282.25 a tonne fob ARA, down from Tuesday’s price levels of $282.75-$284.50 a tonne.