European shares pare early losses as banks rise

A man walks past the London Stock Exchange in the City of London October 27, 2008. REUTERS/Alessia Pierdomenico

PARIS (Reuters) - European stocks reversed early losses and turned slightly positive on Monday, reviving a three-session rally as investors shrugged off grim Italian GDP data and the triggering of Greek credit default swaps to chase euro zone banking stocks higher.

At 0926 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent at 1,081.39 points after losing as much as 0.3 percent in early trade.

The STOXX euro zone bank index .SX7E was up 0.8 percent, with Banco Popolare BAPO.MI up 3 percent and Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) up 2.3 percent.