European shares post modest gains after U.S. data

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares rose on Wednesday in their first reaction to encouraging U.S. data after a holiday the previous session, with earnings releases adding some direction, but trade may be muted as investors await the outcome of an ECB meeting on Thursday.

By 0948 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was up 0.2 percent, with Germany's DAX .GDAXI and France's CAC .FCHI, both shut on Tuesday, ahead 0.3 percent and 0.7 percent respectively.

Britain's FTSE 100 .FTSE, which jumped 1.3 percent a day earlier as investors drew strength from better than expected U.S. manufacturing data, slipped back 0.5 percent.

Grim data out of the euro zone has thrown the European Central Bank’s meeting this week into sharp focus. Investors are keen to see whether the central bank is starting to think about cutting rates again and whether it is prepared to bring its bond-buying program out of hibernation if needed or carry out more cheap long-term funding operations, known as LTROs.

The euro zone’s manufacturing sector slipped deeper into decline last month, data showed, while Italy’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate rose in March to 9.8 percent, its highest since the monthly data series began in January 2004.

“European markets are hoping for more easy money from the ECB tomorrow, either in the form of a rate cut or more LTRO,” said Lex van Dam, hedge fund manager at Hampstead Capital, which manages $500 million of assets.

“(We‘re) unlikely to see much action either way till that is out of the way,” he said.

Views are split on the bond-buying program.

Three-quarters of economists polled by Reuters recently said they expect the ECB to restart the program within the next three months, but most money market traders said in a separate poll that the central bank would not buy more bonds.

UBS UBSN.VX was the top riser on the FTSEurofirst 300 index, up 5.8 percent, after reporting its first-quarter results, with JPMorgan highlighting that restructuring at the Swiss firm is ahead of schedule.

BSkyB BSY.L also notched up good gains, climbing 2.1 percent after it unveiled record nine-month operating profit boosted by strong broadband growth, as the pay-TV group showed few side effects from the problems affecting its biggest shareholder - Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp (NWSA.O).

The quarterly earnings season has got off to a decent start, even as the euro zone debt crisis drags on, with 55 percent of the STOXX 600 companies that have reported so far either meeting or beating expectations, Thomson Reuters Starmine data shows.

“For European equities some political events have dragged us down in the shape of Spain, but the earnings season has been at the forefront the last couple of weeks and during that time European equities have broadly held,” said Robert Quinn, European strategist at Standard & Poor’s equity research in London.

“You would assume if there has been an overwhelming sense of negativity surrounding earnings it hasn’t been reflected in share prices. By that I would assume the weakness has largely been in line.”

Broker sentiment was also behind a number of share price moves on Wednesday.

STMicroelectronics (STM.PA) was among the biggest FTSEurofirst 300 risers, up 4.7 percent, after Goldman Sachs and Citigroup raised their respective ratings on the European chipmaker to “buy” and “neutral” following a recent sell-off.

“Further downside seems limited, and the wireless pessimism appears to be balanced by encouraging fundamentals for all wholly-owned businesses (except Digital),” Citigroup said in a note.

A downgrade from UBS helped send Atlas Copco (ATCOa.ST) 2 percent lower, with the bank cutting its rating on the Swedish engineering group to “sell”.

“We believe that operating leverage has peaked and will remain low for the remainder of this cycle. As a consequence we do not think that Atlas Copco will be able to deliver the level of orders needed to drive outperformance,” UBS said in a note.