FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares hit 1-month high on stimulus hopes
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
Puerto Rico
U.S. mail carriers emerge as heroes in Puerto Rico recovery
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
Rohingya refugee crisis
'I can't take this any more:' Thousands more flee Myanmar
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
June 20, 2012 / 1:00 AM / 5 years ago

European shares hit 1-month high on stimulus hopes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - European equities rallied to a 1-month closing high on Tuesday after disappointing German data rekindled expectations of new monetary stimulus, which could send equities on a short-term rally.

German economic sentiment posted its biggest monthly drop since 1998 in June, data showed, triggering talk the U.S. Federal Reserve, which starts a two-day meeting on Tuesday, and the European Central Bank may act.

“The Fed will probably act this week,” Claudia Panseri, a strategist at Societe Generale, said. “Risk assets will probably be higher for a few days on the announcement.”

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 added 1.6 percent to 1,009.08 points, with financial and cyclical stocks the main sectoral gainers.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa; editing by Simon Jessop

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.