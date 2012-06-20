FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank stocks help lift European shares to month-high
#Business News
June 20, 2012 / 12:31 PM / in 5 years

Bank stocks help lift European shares to month-high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - European shares provisionally closed at a fresh month-high on Wednesday, helped by a rise in bank stocks such as BBVA (BBVA.MC) and Santander (SAN.MC), as expectations of new stimulus measures from central banks supported equities.

The FTSEurofirst 300 index .FTEU3 rose 0.4 percent to 1,013.89 points, while the Euro STOXX 50 .STOXX50E index also advanced by 0.4 percent.

Financial shares were among the best-performing European stocks, with the STOXX 600 European bank index .SX7P rising by 1.5 percent.

“It has been sensible for investors to buy equities during the recent times of uncertainty because it is clear that central banks are gearing up to help the markets,” said Cheviot Asset Management partner David Miller, whose firm manages around 3.8 billion pounds of assets.

The Fed is set to announce its latest monetary policy decision at 1230 EDT following a two-day meeting, and many economists expect it to extend its “Operation Twist,” a program aimed at pushing down longer-term interest rates in a bid to support the economy.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Simon Jessop

