Strong miners help European shares recover

LONDON (Reuters) - Strong mining companies helped to revive European shares on Thursday, buoyed by expectations that China could launch more stimulus, though euro zone tensions were likely to make trade jittery.

Miners, which are reliant on demand from China, the world’s top metals consumer, rose 1.3 percent on speculation that the country might take steps to prop up its beleaguered stock markets.

Traders said that China’s central bank injected a net 365 billion yuan ($57.92 billion) into money markets this week - a record amount for a single week.

Much of the market focus was on Spain’s budget, which could nudge Madrid towards a rescue program and allow the European Central Bank to launch a new bond-buying plan.

The FTSEurofirst 300 was up 0.6 percent at 1,105.53 by 1111 GMT, in very thin volume, at about 30 percent of the 90-day daily average, with Spain’s IBEX 35 trading 0.7 percent higher.

Details of the budget are to be announced at a news conference starting at 1200 GMT after a cabinet meeting.

“I think that this morning a few opportunistic buyers have been creeping in on the hope that Spain might just push the bailout button,” Angus Campbell, head of market analysis at Capital Spreads, said.

“If that happens I can only imagine you’ll see risk assets rise.”

Some strategists cautioned that equity markets could be in for a choppy ride.

“Even if Spain does ask for a bailout - obviously the markets are going to like that - it’s then a question of how much, will it be enough and what is the conditionality; meaning there’s more uncertainty,” David Morrison, strategist at GFT Global, said.

The FTSEurofirst 300 sank 1.9 percent on Wednesday as violent anti-austerity protests in Greece and Spain underscored the hurdles the euro zone faces.

Analysts were reluctant, however, to place too much emphasis on market action this week. They say there is a strong end-of-quarter feel about it as fund managers reposition portfolios after three months in which the FTSEurofirst 300 has risen 8.2 percent.