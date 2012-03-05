FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European shares extend losses on Greek default concerns
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 5, 2012 / 1:01 PM / 6 years ago

European shares extend losses on Greek default concerns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

European shares extended losses on Thursday afternoon, with traders citing concerns Greece might activate collective action clauses (CACs), which would effectively trigger an outright default.

Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos warned his country was ready to activate CACs to enforce losses on Greece’s private sector creditors if they do not accept the country’s debt swap offer, in a move that would take Athens closer to an outright default.

“News that the Greece government is willing and ready to force existing bondholders into exchanging them for new bonds with a haircut of 53.5 percent would almost certainly trigger CDS (credit default swap),” a trader said.

At 1544 GMT, the FTSEurofirst 300 .FTEU3 index of top European shares was 0.6 percent lower at 1,080.31 points.

Reporting By Francesco Canepa

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.